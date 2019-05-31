Health & Fitness

CDC posts photo of poppy seed muffin with ticks

You may want to put down your breakfast while reading this one.

The CDC posted pictures of a lemon poppy seed muffin on social media.


But five of the seeds are actually ticks.



Many Facebook users were not pleased to have their appetite ruined.

One woman wrote, "My love for lemon poppy seed muffins has suddenly vanished
This is the second year the CDC shared the photo to encourage people to learn how to spot ticks.



The CDC says to check your body for ticks after being outdoors.

"Conduct a full body check upon return from potentially tick-infested areas, including your own backyard. Use a hand-held or full-length mirror to view all parts of your body. Check these parts of your body and your child's body for ticks:

Under the arms
In and around the ears
Inside belly button

Back of the knees
In and around the hair
Between the legs
Around the waist"

For more tips, read Preventing Tick Bites on People
