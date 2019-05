CDC posts photo of poppy seed muffin with ticks

You may want to put down your breakfast while reading this one.The CDC posted pictures of a lemon poppy seed muffin on social media.But five of the seeds are actually ticks.Many Facebook users were not pleased to have their appetite ruined.One woman wrote, "My love for lemon poppy seed muffins has suddenly vanishedThis is the second year the CDC shared the photo to encourage people to learn how to spot ticks.The CDC says to check your body for ticks after being outdoors."Conduct a full body check upon return from potentially tick-infested areas, including your own backyard. Use a hand-held or full-length mirror to view all parts of your body. Check these parts of your body and your child's body for ticks:Under the armsIn and around the earsInside belly buttonBack of the kneesIn and around the hairBetween the legsAround the waist"For more tips, read Preventing Tick Bites on People