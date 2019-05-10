Health & Fitness

CDC reports big jump in U.S. mumps cases

EMBED <>More Videos

CDC reports big jump in U.S. mumps cases: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 10, 2019.

Cases jump by 300 between late March and late April
ATLANTA, Ga. (WPVI) -- Nationally, the spotlight has been on the boom in measles this year, however, the number of mumps cases has also jumped.

The C-D-C says there have been 736 confirmed mumps cases as of April 26th.

That's up more than 300 since the end of March.

The illnesses have been reported in 41 states and the District of Columbia.

The outbreak linked to Temple University accounts for 171 of that total.

The mumps virus is spread through saliva and respiratory secretions, and occurs among people in close contact, such as colleges and sports teams
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckoutbreakinfectionmumpstemple university
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SEPTA train conductor shot in West Mount Airy; teen sought
Police investigating man's death in Langhorne
Body found in plastic storage bin inside Frankford home
Anti-abortion rally outside Planned Parenthood after Sims' video
Texas Police Department makes dying girl's police dreams come true
Party City to close 45 stores amid helium shortage
Show More
Global helium shortage could deflate party expectations
AccuWeather: Warmer, More Humid Today With PM T'Storms
NJ woman accused of cyber trolling people across the world
20-year-old man struck by car, slammed against building
Delaware's Dogfish Head acquired by Sam Adams
More TOP STORIES News