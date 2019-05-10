CDC reports big jump in U.S. mumps cases

ATLANTA, Ga. (WPVI) -- Nationally, the spotlight has been on the boom in measles this year, however, the number of mumps cases has also jumped.The C-D-C says there have been 736 confirmed mumps cases as of April 26th.That's up more than 300 since the end of March.The illnesses have been reported in 41 states and the District of Columbia.The outbreak linked to Temple University accounts for 171 of that total.The mumps virus is spread through saliva and respiratory secretions, and occurs among people in close contact, such as colleges and sports teams