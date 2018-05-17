HEALTHCHECK

CDC: Romaine lettuce being sold now not linked to outbreak

CDC: Romaine in store not linked to outbreak. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 17, 2018. (WPVI)

Health officials say it's safe again to eat romaine lettuce.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the romaine linked to the E. coli outbreak was grown in Yuma, Arizona and was last harvested April 16. So, it should no longer be in stores and restaurants because of its three-week shelf life.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that the total number of people sickened by a strain of E. coli is now 172 across 32 states.

At least 75 people have been hospitalized, including 20 with kidney failure. One death was in California.

Health officials say there is a lag time of two to three weeks between when someone falls ill and when it's reported to the CDC.

