CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in elementary classrooms, meaning more schools able to reopen

WASHINGTON -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance for in-person learning, advising that elementary school students and staff must stay 3-feet apart inside classrooms, a change from the previously recommended 6 feet of distance.

The recommendation stands even in communities where COVID-19 transmission is high, according to a CDC statement released Friday. Middle schools and high schools in communities of high transmission are still asked to stay 6 feet apart.

The change in CDC guidance will likely have big implications for in-person instruction this fall. The CDC's previous insistence on 6-feet of spacing in COVID hotspots has encouraged many U.S. school districts -- dealing with crowded hallways and classrooms -- to stick with virtual or hybrid learning so long as case numbers remain high.

One study, published last week in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, looked at 242 school districts in Massachusetts last fall that imposed mandates of either 6-feet or 3-feet of distancing. The study found that with universal mask-wearing there was no detectable difference in COVID-19 infection rates among students and staff.

