Health & Fitness

CDC says measles cases hit 1022 in 2019

This year's measles outbreak continues to grow, with the CDC saying today that 1022 people have now been sickened.

That's up more than 40 since last week.

The vast majority continue to be in New York, where the state's response to the outbreak is under fire.

Unlike other states, unvaccinated kids are allowed in school in New York state.

And in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, the state health department botched the Yiddish translation on educational posters.

A mothers' group in Brooklyn is now holding small info sessions, to disspell vaccination myths one-on-one.

"Because women are passionate about their children. if there's enough understanding the correct decisions will be made," says organizer Shoshana Bernstein, confident the effort will work.

Organizere hope it makes a difference, and soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckchildren's healthcdcoutbreakmeaslesinfection
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search on for black bear in Warrington Township
NYC helicopter crash-landing on building kills pilot
Carson Wentz speaks after signing four-year deal with Eagles
Source: Malcolm Jenkins with team for physical, back at camp Tues.
Officials urge caution on Delaware River after weekend rescues
Good Samaritan helps thwart sexual assault in New Jersey
Employee accused of using school credit card for personal needs
Show More
Police:Suspected serial burglar caught in Delaware
Several injured in SEPTA bus crash
'GMA' broadcasting from Philly on Thursday
Video shows moment David Ortiz shot in back
Police: Woman steals postal worker uniforms out of NJ laundry room
More TOP STORIES News