CDC survey: 40% of adults feeling adverse mental health due to pandemic

ATLANTA, Ga. (WPVI) -- There's new evidence of the pandemic's effect on America's mental health.A CDC survey found that more than 40 per cent of adults reported behavioral problems.That includes 30 per cent who felt anxiety or depression, and 26 per cent feeling stress-related disorders.Younger adults, racial & ethnic minorities, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers had the most problems.Meantime, 2 members of the White House coronavirus task force say schools shouldn't re-open in-person till county infection rates are down.Doctors Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci say schools reflect infections in the surrounding community.And when 1 student has symptoms, the virus is probably already spreading in that school.Dr. Fauci said when a community is in green, schools can open, with safety restrictions, such as mandatory masks and physical distancing.But when a community is in yellow, extra measures are needed.Dr. Birx said every student, teacher, and staffer should be wearing masks."I've gone around the country with that same, same comment," she said.Dr. Fauci also said the White House and NIH have given up temperature checks, because they aren't reliable, especially in hot summer weather.