CDC: This year's flu vaccine more effective than years past

This year's flu vaccine is apparently much more effective than in years past.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that this season's shot is 80-percent effective.

That's double its impact compared to the past two years.

However, there's still reason for caution right now with 30 states currently seeing widespread flu activity, including Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

