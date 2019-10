The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 1,299 confirmed and probable cases. That's up by more than 200 since last week.There have been 26 deaths reported in 21 states including one each in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.The CDC continues their investigation. No specific product or substance has been identified, but the majority of the cases involve vaping with THC from marijuana, with or without nicotine.Health experts are urging everyone to refrain from vaping at this time, especially illegal products with THC.