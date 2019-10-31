Health & Fitness

CDC: Vaping illnesses near the 2,000 mark

ATLANTA, Georgia (WPVI) -- The number of vaping-related lung illnesses in the U-S is nearing the 2,000 mark, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Oct. 29, the agency has 1,888 confirmed and probably lung injury cases, with 37 deaths in 24 states.

The ailments have been reported in 49 states - Alaska, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands have yet to record a case.

The total is an increase of 284 since last week. However, the CDC says it doesn't know whether that number may include cases which occurred a while ago, but are just being reported or acknowledged.

The CDC is referring to the ailment as EVALI - E-cigarette or Vaping Product use Associated Lung Injury.

The CDC and FDA continue to test hundreds of products used by those sickened, but haven't yet identified a single source of the lung damage.
