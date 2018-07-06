HEALTH & FITNESS

CDC report: More than 200 cases of intestinal illness linked to Del Monte vegetable trays

EMBED </>More Videos

A recall was issued in June for three different sizes of Del Monte vegetable trays containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery and dill dip. (U.S. Food & Drug Administration)

As of this week, 212 people have contracted cyclosporiasis after reportedly consuming Del Monte vegetable trays, the Centers for Disease Control announced.

Seven people were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported. Those who were sickened bought the vegetables in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Two cases were from vegetables bought in another state but consumed in Michigan. Recalls were issued in June for those four states as well as Illinois and Indiana.

Cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness, can lead to diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Other symptoms may include vomiting, body aches, headache, fever and other flu-like symptoms.

If you have eaten the recalled product and have diaharra for longer than three days, you should contact your health provider, the FDA reports.

Washing or cleaning the food may not be enough to get rid of the pathogen, according to the FDA. The agency recommends throwing out all recalled products.

The recall affected three different sizes of vegetable trays containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery and dill dip. Their "best if used by" dates were June 17, 2018 and their respective UPC codes were:

7 1752472715 2 (6 oz. Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable tray)
7 1752472518 9 (12 oz. Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable tray)
7 1752478604 3 (28 oz. Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable tray)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldfoodrecall
HEALTH & FITNESS
PECO lights salute World Castleman Day
Kratom overdoses on the rise
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Guidelines changed for cervical cancer screenings
FDA extends some expiration dates as EpiPen shortage continues
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News