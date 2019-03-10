CDC warns of importance of vaccinations after Oregon boy nearly dies of Tetanus

The Centers for Disease Control is using the story of a boy in Oregon to illustrate the importance of vaccinations.
In its weekly morbidity and mortality report, the CDC released information from the little boy's case in 2017.
The six-year-old had fallen outside and cut his forehead.
Less than a week later, he was showing signs of Tetanus, a bacteria in soil.
This was the first pediatric case of Tetanus in the state of Oregon in more than 30 years.
The six-year-old was not vaccinated.
The boy was in the Intensive Care Unit for 57 days, unable to breathe on his own.
In the end, his parents had an $800,000 medical bill.
They also denied doctors' recommended vaccines for their child.
