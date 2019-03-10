Health & Fitness

CDC warns of importance of vaccinations after Oregon boy nearly dies of Tetanus

EMBED <>More Videos

CDC warns of importance of vaccinations after Oregon boy nearly dies of Tetanus. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on March 10, 2019.

The Centers for Disease Control is using the story of a boy in Oregon to illustrate the importance of vaccinations.

In its weekly morbidity and mortality report, the CDC released information from the little boy's case in 2017.

The six-year-old had fallen outside and cut his forehead.

Less than a week later, he was showing signs of Tetanus, a bacteria in soil.

This was the first pediatric case of Tetanus in the state of Oregon in more than 30 years.

The six-year-old was not vaccinated.

The boy was in the Intensive Care Unit for 57 days, unable to breathe on his own.

In the end, his parents had an $800,000 medical bill.

They also denied doctors' recommended vaccines for their child.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescdccenters for disease control
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Mother, 2 children struck in West Philadelphia
Man arrested for shooting his mother in South Philadelphia
Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Northeast Philadelphia shooting
SEPTA police strike moves into its fifth day
Car crashes into home in Upper Merion Township
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-495 in Edgemoor
Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed kills all 157 on board
Show More
Arrest made after child missing for nearly 2 years found in Pa.
2 injured in head-on crash in Ridley Township
Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in North Philadelphia
Bryce Harper walks up to 'Fresh Prince' theme song during first at bat
New Regional Rail schedules go into effect Sunday
More TOP STORIES News