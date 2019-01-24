MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Center City's 1st medical marijuana dispensary opens Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Philly. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 24, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The first medical marijuana dispensary in Center City Philadelphia opens Thursday.

Beyond/Hello, located at 1206 of Sansom Street, opens its doors at 9 a.m.

It is the first medical marijuana dispensary approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health to open in the city.

The company opened a medical marijuana dispensary in Bristol, Bucks County last May.

Beyond/Hello says it will serve patients and caregivers with valid Pennsylvania medical marijuana cards.

The company says there will be a full menu of "lab certified and state-approved products, including dry leaf (flower), concentrates, oil cartridges, capsules, hard concentrates, tinctures, topicals, batteries, chargers and more."

There will also be medical professionals and trained be on site to assist customers.

It will be open Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthphilly newsmedical marijuanahealthcheckCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEDICAL MARIJUANA
Research shows many medical marijuana patients are driving while high
New medical marijuana dispensary opens in South Phillly
Before statewide marijuana vote, Utah lawmaker tries cannabis on camera
Canada starts legal recreational marijuana sales
More medical marijuana
HEALTH & FITNESS
One year later, formerly conjoined twins learning to grow independently
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia launches first pediatric food pharmacy
New bill proposes testing all Pa. kids for lead
Shutdown hurts local company with new drugs in pipeline
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 injured in suspected road rage shooting on Route 309
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
New tax impacting Jersey Shore rentals
AccuWeather: Heavy Morning Rain, Afternoon Drying
Man on tracks struck and killed in Yeadon
Court orders Italy to pay $20,000 in damages to Amanda Knox
Jayme Closs to get $25K reward from Jennie-O
No hat logo for Roy Halladay's Hall plaque
Show More
One year later, formerly conjoined twins learning to grow independently
General Mills recalls bags of flour over salmonella concerns
Man shot 5 times, car riddled with bullets
Fire burns through roof of restaurant near Plymouth Meeting Mall
Trump postpones State of the Union until end of shutdown
More News