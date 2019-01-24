The first medical marijuana dispensary in Center City Philadelphia opens Thursday.Beyond/Hello, located at 1206 of Sansom Street, opens its doors at 9 a.m.It is the first medical marijuana dispensary approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health to open in the city.The company opened a medical marijuana dispensary in Bristol, Bucks County last May.Beyond/Hello says it will serve patients and caregivers with valid Pennsylvania medical marijuana cards.The company says there will be a full menu of "lab certified and state-approved products, including dry leaf (flower), concentrates, oil cartridges, capsules, hard concentrates, tinctures, topicals, batteries, chargers and more."There will also be medical professionals and trained be on site to assist customers.It will be open Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.-----