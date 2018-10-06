Chance the Rapper continues to show his support for Chicagoans in need as he pledged $1 million for mental health in the city Thursday.He also announced plans to give $100,000 to 20 additional Chicago Public Schools.Running in to raucous applause, Chance the Rapper took the stage in front of Chicago Public Schools educators, principals, health care experts and the world on his Twitter page with a major announcement for the city."I'm proud to announce I am pledging $1 million to mental health services in Chicago," Chance said to rousing applause and screams of joy.The new initiative by Chance called "My State of Mind" aims at creating a go-to, modern resource for Chicagoans to learn about and access mental health services.Members of the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Chicago Department of Public Health were in attendance, among others.Backing up Chance and his non-profit SocialWorks were big name stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman and even Oprah expressing the importance of mental health."We need a new space to get information on how they feel and where they can go," Chance said.On Thursday, SocialWorks pledged to give $100,000 to six different mental health providers in the city to start. But that's not all. Chance's partnership with Chicago Public Schools just got bigger."This year, 20 more schools will get $100K..." Chance said to cheers. "We will be upping the game in terms of equity, in terms of what is rightfully yours. Principals, teachers, we got your back."Applications for those mental health grants begin in January.------