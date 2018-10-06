HEALTH & FITNESS

Chance the Rapper pledges $1 million to mental health services in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Chance The Rapper continues to show his support for Chicagoans in need. Thursday he pledged $1 million for mental health in the city.

CHICAGO (WPVI) --
Chance the Rapper continues to show his support for Chicagoans in need as he pledged $1 million for mental health in the city Thursday.

He also announced plans to give $100,000 to 20 additional Chicago Public Schools.

Running in to raucous applause, Chance the Rapper took the stage in front of Chicago Public Schools educators, principals, health care experts and the world on his Twitter page with a major announcement for the city.

"I'm proud to announce I am pledging $1 million to mental health services in Chicago," Chance said to rousing applause and screams of joy.

The new initiative by Chance called "My State of Mind" aims at creating a go-to, modern resource for Chicagoans to learn about and access mental health services.

Members of the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Chicago Department of Public Health were in attendance, among others.

Backing up Chance and his non-profit SocialWorks were big name stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman and even Oprah expressing the importance of mental health.
"We need a new space to get information on how they feel and where they can go," Chance said.

On Thursday, SocialWorks pledged to give $100,000 to six different mental health providers in the city to start. But that's not all. Chance's partnership with Chicago Public Schools just got bigger.

"This year, 20 more schools will get $100K..." Chance said to cheers. "We will be upping the game in terms of equity, in terms of what is rightfully yours. Principals, teachers, we got your back."

Applications for those mental health grants begin in January.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchance the rapperchicago public schoolsmental healtheducationdonations
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Dieters can lose more weight by 'imagining' themselves slimmer
Researchers say baby Aspirin can protect against ovarian cancer
Study: Second-hand smoke exposure may cause arthritis
Medical cannabis, industrial hemp entrepreneurs present ideas at JAZ tank
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash
Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
2 teens hospitalized following shooting in Juniata
16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the back in Summerdale
Man shot following argument at Delaware County bar
Man hospitalized following late night shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after $1.4 million sale
Show More
Concerns mount as Philadelphia homicide rates increase
GOP poised to elevate Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court
Men now face federal charges in shooting of boy, 6
Justices Sotomayor and Kagan speak at Princeton University
Search for missing endangered teen from Pennsauken
More News