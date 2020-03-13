Health & Fitness

NBA great Charles Barkley self-quarantining while waiting for coronavirus test results

NBA great and longtime commentator Charles Barkley was not on the "Inside The NBA" broadcast Thursday night and revealed that he is self-quarantining for 48 hours because he has not felt well since a recent trip to New York.

Barkley said he has been tested for COVID-19 and has not yet received the results. "This thing is so scary," Barkley said.

"I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon," Barkley said. "I have not gotten the results back. So, I just kind of in limbo right now. I'm really hoping it was just a bug. Like I said, I was in New York earlier this week because that was a hot spot. And when I got to Atlanta, I just wasn't feeling well. But I took the test, I haven't gotten the results back, but that's where I'm at right now."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday night that the league's hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic will likely last at least a month, or roughly what would have been the remainder of an uninterrupted regular season. The league suspended play Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19. A second Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, said Thursday that he has also tested positive.

The 30-day minimum hiatus would mean no games until at least April 10.

Celebrities like Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have also contacted the coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscelebritycoronavirussports
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police officer shot in Frankford; at least 1 in custody
COVID-19: Schools, entertainment venues and more shut down in Montco
Coronavirus: 63 Philly schools closed Friday due Montco shutdown
Latest numbers and updates on coronavirus in Philly area
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
Coronavirus NJ: 6 new cases confirmed; state total jumps to 29
COVID-19: Philly officials ban public gatherings over 1,000 people
Show More
Disney World to temporarily shut down in response to coronavirus threat
Using tele-medicine during coronavirus pandemic can save lives
COVID-19: Wells Fargo Center postpones events through March 31
3 more people with UDel test presumptive positive for COVID-19
Worst day on Wall Street since 1987 as virus fears spread
More TOP STORIES News