BREAKING NEWS
Body found in burning car in Logan
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Health & Fitness
Charlie Chaplin leg lifts - Today's Tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WPVI
Shoshana is channeling a Hollywood legend to get your abs in shape.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness
6abc fitness tip
today's tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in burning car in Logan
Chester abduction leads to gunfire in Boothwyn: Police
The disappearance of Imbo and Petrone | 6abc True Crime
AP FACT CHECK: Dems' debate flubs; Trump untruths at rally
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
Vandalized Cecil B. Moore mural restored, ready for visitors
Another school dealing with asbestos as other students relocate
Show More
Philly woman adopts 4 kids from same family
4 shot near North Philadelphia school: Police
Fire at site where 4 bodies found in Delaware tent
2 deceased newborns discovered at NJ recycling center
Montco couple celebrates 77th wedding anniversary
More TOP STORIES News