CHAT RECAP: Prostate Pep Talk with Jon Runyan and Dr. David Topolsky

Watch a replay of the Aug. 29 web chat featuring former congressman and Eagle John Runyan and Dr. David Topolsky as they discuss and answer questions related to prostate cancer.is a member of our integrated team of cancer experts at our Philadelphia hospital, Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) in Philadelphia. The seasoned hematologist-oncologist and medical oncologist brings nearly 30 years of experience to his position at CTCA.Former NFL tackle and United States Congressmanhas served as Vice President of Policy and Rules Administration for the National Football League since 2016.