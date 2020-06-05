CHAT RECAP: Fox Chase Cancer Center answers Prostate Cancer Questions

Other than skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in American men. When it comes to this disease, many people have questions about screening, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship.
Specialists from Fox Chase Cancer Center answered viewer questions during a June 9 live chat on prostate cancer diagnosis, treatment and more. Watch it in the video above.
About the Physicians
Andres F. Correa, MD
Assistant Professor, Department of Surgical Oncology
Dr. Andres Correa is a urologic oncologist who specializes in the management of prostate, kidney, bladder, adrenal gland, testicular, and penile cancers. He has extensive training in both open and minimally invasive/robotic techniques and believes the best surgical approach is one that maximizes patient safety and prompt post-operative recovery.
As an academic surgeon, Dr. Correa is actively involved in clinical trials and translational research, which allow him to offer the latest treatment and research options available to his patients.
He received his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and completed an internship in surgery and two residencies in surgery and urology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He also completed his urologic oncology fellowship at Fox Chase Cancer Center.
Eric M. Horwitz, MD, FABS, FASTRO
Chair and Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology
Gerald E. Hanks Endowed Chair in Radiation Oncology
In addition to his clinical focus treating and caring for patients with genitourinary cancer, Dr. Eric Horwitz also serves as the Chair of Fox Chase's Department of Radiation Oncology, spearheading efforts to expand the department's clinical programs and increase patient volumes.
Dr. Horwitz has been published extensively in peer-reviewed journals and is a co-author of multiple chapters in various oncology texts. He has also been heavily involved in groundbreaking radiation oncology research and the development of various treatment programs and protocols.
Dr. Horwitz received his MD from Albany Medical College. He completed both his internship and residency at William Beaumont Hospital, where he was chief resident in radiation oncology.
Matthew R. Zibelman, MD
Assistant Professor, Department of Hematology/Oncology
Dr. Matthew Zibelman is a medical oncologist who specializes in treating genitourinary cancers, including adrenal tumors, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, penile cancer, prostate cancer, testicular cancer and urethral cancer. Along with offering his patients the latest standard-of-care treatments for their disease, Dr. Zibelman also offers access to the many cutting-edge clinical trials offered at Fox Chase for genitourinary cancers.
He received his medical degree from Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine, completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center, and completed his hematology-oncology fellowship at Fox Chase Cancer Center.