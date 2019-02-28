Chat Rewind: Heart disease awareness and prevention with Dr. Michael Valentino

Michael Valentino, MD, PhD, Cardiologist
Dr. Valentino specializes in all aspects of noninvasive cardiology, with a special interest in structural/valvular heart disease. He has extensive training in cardiovascular imaging and has achieved the highest level of echocardiography certification. He also is a certified specialist in vascular ultrasound interpretation.
Prior to pursuing a clinical career, Dr. Valentino trained as a physician-scientist and published results from a variety of benchtop and clinical research. He remains active in the medical research community.