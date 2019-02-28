MAIN LINE HEALTH

Chat Rewind: Heart disease awareness and prevention with Dr. Michael Valentino

Lankenau Heart Institute cardiologist, Michael Valentino, MD, PhD, discussess heart disease.

In a February chat at WPVI, Lankenau Heart Institute cardiologist, Michael Valentino, MD, PhD answered questions about the facts about prevention strategies, risk factors including lifestyle aspects and what you can do to minimize your risk of heart disease.
Michael Valentino, MD, PhD, Cardiologist
Dr. Valentino specializes in all aspects of noninvasive cardiology, with a special interest in structural/valvular heart disease. He has extensive training in cardiovascular imaging and has achieved the highest level of echocardiography certification. He also is a certified specialist in vascular ultrasound interpretation.

Prior to pursuing a clinical career, Dr. Valentino trained as a physician-scientist and published results from a variety of benchtop and clinical research. He remains active in the medical research community.
