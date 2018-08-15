U.S. & WORLD

Chemicals in Lifetime Fitness pool near Atlanta sickens children

Chemicals sicken children at Georgia pool. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 15, 2018.

Dangerous chemicals sickened more than a dozen children at a pool outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

It happened at a Lifetime Fitness' outdoor pool in Johns Creek Tuesday night.

Fire officials say a chlorine mixer malfunctioned and pushed too much chlorine into the pool.

Twenty-eight children, ages 10 to 12, were in the pool for a swim meet. Eight children were taken to the hospital, while the rest were treated at the scene.

