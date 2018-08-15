Dangerous chemicals sickened more than a dozen children at a pool outside of Atlanta, Georgia.
It happened at a Lifetime Fitness' outdoor pool in Johns Creek Tuesday night.
Fire officials say a chlorine mixer malfunctioned and pushed too much chlorine into the pool.
Twenty-eight children, ages 10 to 12, were in the pool for a swim meet. Eight children were taken to the hospital, while the rest were treated at the scene.
