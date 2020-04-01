Cherry Hill Wawa closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Wawa store in South Jersey is closed temporarily after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, the company announced on Tuesday.
Officials say the infected person worked at a store located at 1824 Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
The store is currently closed and is being cleaned and disinfected.
"The store will reopen as soon as possible with associates from neighboring stores, if needed. We are working with the local Department of Health regarding notifications to any associate who may have had close contact with the associate. The last day the associate worked was March 24," says Wawa.
