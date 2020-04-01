Coronavirus

Cherry Hill Wawa closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Wawa store in South Jersey is closed temporarily after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, the company announced on Tuesday.

Officials say the infected person worked at a store located at 1824 Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The store is currently closed and is being cleaned and disinfected.

"The store will reopen as soon as possible with associates from neighboring stores, if needed. We are working with the local Department of Health regarding notifications to any associate who may have had close contact with the associate. The last day the associate worked was March 24," says Wawa.

For more information on the steps Wawa is taking to ensure customer safety regarding COVID-19, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscamden countyhealthcoronaviruswawa
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Chosen 300 Ministries helping residents impacted by COVID-19
Chinatown businesses donate 27,000 masks to area hospitals
Northern California 9-year-old spits adorable coronavirus rap
Health reporter Ali Gorman answers key questions on coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local nurses share their fears, advice on COVID-19 outbreak
Pa. officials announce 14 additional COVID-19 deaths; cases top 4,800
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
Philadelphia COVID-19 cases rise as the city still struggles with gun violence
Gov. Murphy on Action News: Let's 'break the back' of this virus
30-year-old high school baseball coach dies of COVID-19
Sources: 20 Philly police officers, 14 firefighters test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Website aims to help Philly restaurants stay afloat
Chinatown businesses donate 27,000 masks to area hospitals
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus
Eagles cheerleader among those teaching from home
New Jersey death toll from COVID-19 approaching 300
More TOP STORIES News