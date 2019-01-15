HEALTH & FITNESS

Chester County files lawsuit against opioid drug manufacturers

Chester County files lawsuit against opioid drug manufacturers

Officials in Chester County say they're filing a lawsuit against drug makers and distributors for their role in the deadly opioid epidemic.

Thousands of lives have been lost so far and more than 400 in the past three years are from Chester County.

Tuesday, they held a moment of silence to honor the lives lost.

The lawsuit against drug manufacturers will say the companies used deceptive marketing and didn't report suspicious activity.

Lawmakers want the companies to help pay for programs to help end the opioid crisis.

The city of Philadelphia and many other cities and counties have filed similar lawsuits.

