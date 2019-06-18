Best Children's Hospitals: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ranked No. 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is ranked No. 2 on the U.S. News & World Report's annual list of Best Children's Hospitals.For the 2019-20 rankings, Boston Children's Hospital is No. 1, with CHOP at No. 2, and a tie at third between Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is also ranked highly for several pediatric specialties. It is No. 1 in Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology and Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery.CHOP comes in at No. 2 in Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, and Pediatric Urology.It is No. 3 in Neonatology and Pediatric Orthopedics. It is ranked No. 4 in Pediatric Nephrology.CHOP ranks No. 7 in Pediatric Cancer and Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery.The Best Children's Hospitals methodology factors objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.