PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is ranked No. 2 on the U.S. News & World Report's annual list of Best Children's Hospitals.
For the 2019-20 rankings, Boston Children's Hospital is No. 1, with CHOP at No. 2, and a tie at third between Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is also ranked highly for several pediatric specialties. It is No. 1 in Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology and Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery.
CHOP comes in at No. 2 in Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, and Pediatric Urology.
It is No. 3 in Neonatology and Pediatric Orthopedics. It is ranked No. 4 in Pediatric Nephrology.
CHOP ranks No. 7 in Pediatric Cancer and Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery.
The Best Children's Hospitals methodology factors objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.
Best Children's Hospitals: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ranked No. 2
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News