Montgomery County CHOP doctor tests presumptive positive for coronavirus

"The fifth case is a Montgomery County adult who resides in Upper Merion Township, is a cardiologist, working for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in the King of Prussia outpatient facility," said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.
Arkoosh says this individual is currently hospitalized at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania after acquiring the disease while traveling outside of the United States to a country where COVID-19 is active."
It's still unclear who was in direct contact with this doctor.
Four others are also being treated in the county, including a Lower Merion Township couple, a man in Worcester and a woman in Lower Gwynedd Township.
The Lower Merion School District will be closed on Tuesday for cleaning after officials say two students and a staffer came in contact with a healthcare provider at the facility.
Germantown Academy and Cheltenham School District have all closed as officials work to get a handle on the virus.
