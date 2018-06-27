HEALTH & FITNESS

CHOP ranks high on best children's hospitals list

CHOP ranked among best. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 27, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has earned some big honors.

U.S. News and World Report has named it the third best hospital for children in the country.

CHOP also ranked in the top three for seven different specialties.

It also once again earned the highest marks for 'pediatric diabetes and endocrinology' and 'urology.'

Boston Children's Hospital and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center ranked No. 1 and 2 on the Best Children's Hospitals list.

ONLINE: Best Children's Hospitals 2018-19: Honor Roll and Overview

