City of Philadelphia pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia has paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at all clinics after a recommendation from the country's top health agencies Tuesday morning.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health said it received a statement from the FDA regarding "the rare instance of clotting in women between the ages 18 and 48 weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine."

The health department said the city and all its clinics - including pharmacies, hospitals, FEMA-run sites - "have paused the use of this vaccine until we receive further guidance."

In a joint statement earlier in the morning, the CDC and FDA said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred in the days after vaccination.

The clots were observed along with reduced platelet counts - making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially "dangerous."

FEMA told Action News they are stopping the administration of J&J vaccine at their city sites, including the Pennsylvania Convention Center and the Esperanza Community Vaccination Center, per guidance from FEMA headquarters.



"Details on the specific changes to clinics will be forthcoming, but some clinics will be closed today and others will be switched to other types of vaccine," city health officials said.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

The city health department told Action News it is working on a plan and will release details about what happens next with the clinics that were to give out the J&J vaccine.

