Philadelphia to administer 2nd dose of vaccine after split with Philly Fighting COVID

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia health officials will begin administering the second dose of the vaccine at a mass vaccination center after parting ways with the Philly Fight COVID organization.
Starting Wednesday, more than 2,500 people are expected to start receiving the second dose of the vaccine this week at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
City officials gave a tour of the site when it first opened last month while it was being run in partnership with the Philly Fighting COVID organization.
That group had already begun administering the first dose to thousands of people, but starting Wednesday, the health department will take over the job of running the site alone after parting ways with the organization.
Additional clinics are on the way in Philadelphia. Officials said six mass vaccination clinics will open on February 22, the last Monday of the month.
The goal is to vaccinate roughly 500 people per day, which includes those who are over 75 along with additional frontline first responders.
"We will be inviting people based on those who have gone to our vaccine interest sign-up form who meet the phase 1B criteria. We will be emailing and calling those people to sign up for appointments between now and February 22nd," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.
In total, more than 105,300 people have been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine in Philadelphia.
Farley said the city is also working to make the vaccine more easily accessible in Black communities.
As of Tuesday morning, the city said just 15% of those vaccinated in Philadelphia were Black.
The city set up a portal for those who want to express their interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at https://www.phila.gov/vaccineinterest. By registering through this website, the Health Department will be able to contact you to set up an appointment when you are eligible and vaccine is available.
Farley estimated that if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is granted emergency use authorization, the first doses could be in Philadelphia by March 1.
Other parts of this region are working to get back on track with administering the vaccine after delays due to the storm.
Montgomery County, Pennsylvania officials said they've rescheduled appointments that were canceled Tuesday.
As for New Jersey, Gov Phil Murphy said they're also working to catch up and reschedule appointments.
