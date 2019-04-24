Health & Fitness

Clean out your medicine cabinets for Drug Take Back Day this Saturday

By Ali Gorman, R.N.
Officials are gearing up for this weekend's "National Prescription Drug Take Back Day."

If you have unused medications at home, it's best to bring them in so they don't fall into the wrong hands. Trash cans will be out at hundreds of different locations.

At the last drug take-back day, Americans turned in more than 900,000 pounds of prescription drugs.

Officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency and Health and Human Services say many Americans keep unused medication at home, un-secure and easily accessible, which can lead to problems.

"A lot of people don't stop and think when you have company over to the house, friends or maybe your children are having a sleepover and there's drugs in the medicine cabinet, it's so easy to see what's available," said Matt Baker, director of Health and Human Services Region III.
Turning in unused drugs can help prevent drug abuse, temptation and addiction.

Saturday's event gives everyone an environmentally-friendly way and a safe way to get rid of the drugs.

"We can help people prevent drug diversion, drug abuse and being too much of a temptation for people to use inappropriately and hopefully avoid people becoming addicted," says Baker.

There are drop-off boxes available at some locations every day but Saturday's event will have many more locations. It serves as an awareness campaign and a reminder.

To find a drop-off location near you, visit: https://takebackday.dea.gov/
