Clearing up common myths about back to school vaccines

As students get ready to go back to school, pediatricians are working to get them up-to-date on all their vaccines and also dispell some common myths.Most kids are required to get all their shots before school starts. Right now, pediatricians are re-assuring many parents that vaccines are safe and they protect against potentially deadly diseases.With her family by her side, 5-year-old Jenellie Antonio took her shot like a champ. Like many kids going into kindergarten, she's getting up to date on her vaccines.Pediatrician Doctor Susan Leib at Einstein says a lot of parents still have concerns about vaccines due to common false myths. Myth number one: they can cause problems such as autism."Thats been well shown not to be true. Theres hundreds of studies now saying that vaccines are safe and do not cause developmental problems or autism," said Dr. Leib.Myth number two: they contain harmful amounts of mercury."What parents need to know about is that that the mercury that was or is in a few of the vaccines is really very safe. It's excreted from the body quickly and it's different from the mercury that we worry about in tuna and that sort of thing," said Dr. Leib.Myth number three, it's God's Will if a child gets sick. We do a lot of things to protect kids. Dr. Leib says getting them vaccinated is one that could save their life - many of these diseases are potentially deadly."They cause brain damage, they cause hearing loss, they cause paralysis, these are really dangerous diseases we could prevent by vaccination," said Dr. Leib.Jenellie is now better protected and ready for school and taking the bus.And Doctor Leib says if you're worried about vaccines, talk to your child's healthcare provider about your concerns so they can give you the most up-to-date research.