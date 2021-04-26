Health & Fitness

Clinics rush to vaccinate as some see surplus of supply

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Clinics rush to vaccinate as some see surplus of supply

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A clinic that had more than 1,000 no-shows for vaccine appointments gave its excess Pfizer supply to the operators of Centennial Pharmacy Services in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood.

Now, there is a race against the clock as the Pfizer shots will expire if they don't get into arms.

"A shot wasted is another person that could be vaccinated, another person that could be getting their life back to normal," said the owner of Centennial Pharmacy Services Cindi Dymowski.

Dymowski said the thought of tossing more than 1,000 unused expiring vaccines is devastating.

"It's horrible, so many people want it. So many people need it and they are desperate for it. It's heartbreaking," she said.

Dymbowski's theory is the ease of access to the vaccine has people getting a second dose of the vaccine closer to home.

"People went to places closer to get their second vaccine. So then, the second doses went unused," said Dymbowski.

One issue is people failing to cancel second dose appointments which leave clinics with surplus and no available appointments.

Centennial Pharmacy Services at 1020 N. Delaware Avenue in Philadelphia will be administering as many shots as possible from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday. If you are in line by 1 p.m., you will get a Pfizer shot, Dymowski said.

Dr. Eric Sachinwalla, Medical Director, Infection Prevention & Control at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, says there's no such thing as being half-vaccinated.



"Right now, it's either your unvaccinated or your fully vaccinated," said Sachinwalla. "We know that there is some protection for a single dose, but how long that lasts or what that protection is, is unknown."

In Philadelphia, and the counties surrounding the city, vaccine return rates are in the high 80s to 90 percent.

Concerns about side effects shouldn't keep you from getting the second dose, Sachinwalla said.

"Even those who got symptoms, they were mild or moderate and usually lasted no more than 24 or 48 hours."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiahealthphiladelphia newscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pat Croce talks cancer fight, helping others through 'HEALED' movement
Students at Radnor High School walk out in protest over school mascot
MOVE members react to learning children's remains could be at universities
Gov. Murphy boosts indoor capacity limits for proms, weddings
Delaware officer suffered severe head injuries during attack
Biden will announce new CDC mask guidance Tuesday, sources say
Car split in half after violent crash on Roosevelt Blvd.
Show More
Got vaccinated? Here's all the free stuff you can get
Pa. population lag costs state electoral vote, US House seat
American tourists may be allowed to travel to Europe this summer
Lower Merion investigating COVID outbreak in 2nd grade class
Justice Department opens policing probe over Breonna Taylor death
More TOP STORIES News