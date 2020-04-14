Health & Fitness

Cloth masks only work when worn and cared for properly

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We've all been told to wear cloth masks out in public.

And it's mandatory in some areas and circumstances.

However, they only help if you do it right.

The masks help protect others from germs you don't know you have, especially in places where it's hard to stay at least 6 feet apart.

They can also prevent you from touching your face, and remind you to cover coughs.

Don't touch the front of your mask while you're wearing it.

Doctors say whether the mask has ties or elastic doesn't matter.

"Either are okay as long as the fit is snug around your face, covers your nose and mouth, and is not used around your neck or on your forehead," says Dr. Aaron Hamilton, of the Cleveland Clinic Patient Safety Institute.

Remove your mask by the ties or ear loops, not the front.

And wash it after each use either by machine on the gentle cycle, or by hand in hot, soapy water.

After washing young mask, be sure to thoroughly wash your hands, too.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID-19 cases stabilize, but hospitalizations up in Philly
Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic
Philly has a 'Pizza Groundhog'
Cases of COVID-19 surge in Lehigh County nursing homes
Pa. reports 584 coronavirus deaths; more than 25,300 cases
Longtime dance teacher beats COVID-19
Coronavirus relief checks won't have to be repaid, feds say
Show More
Chase Utley surprises Penn doctor on MLB Network
Rutgers University gets FDA approval for coronavirus saliva test
NJ: 4K additional COVID-19 cases, 365 more deaths
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wed.
Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver
More TOP STORIES News