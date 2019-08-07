Health & Fitness

Study: Coffee at night less likely to keep you awake than alcohol

By ABC7.com staff
If you want a good night's sleep, you're better off drinking a cup of coffee than a glass of wine.

A new study found drinking coffee at bedtime, even the caffeinated variety, is not linked to sleeplessness.

Drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes or vaping within four hours of going to bed are all more likely to lead to insomnia.

The research, conducted at Harvard and three other colleges, is one of the largest studies on how alcohol, caffeine and smoking impact sleep.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthsmokingsleep apneau.s. & worldcigarettesalcoholcoffeesleep
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Drivers stranded, trees topple during severe weather
NWS: Tornado with 70 mph wind speeds touches down in NJ
Missing mother, baby found safe in New York: Reading police
USA Today HQ evacuated after report of man with weapon
Rare, potentially deadly mosquito-borne disease found in Delaware
6-year-old girl, mother injured in multi-alarm Haddonfield fire
Show More
Police: Man accused of hitting stepdaughter with his vehicle
Invasive species of crawfish found in Bristol waterways
Mother charged in son's sippy cup death sentenced to prison
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Octopus attacks woman in face while she posed for photo
More TOP STORIES News