College student creates prosthetic arm made from Legos

College student creates prosthetic arm made from Legos: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on February 8, 2019.

By
David Aguilar is sharing his robotic arm creations made from Legos on YouTube.

He's a 19-year-old bio-engineering student in Spain.

David was born without a right forearm due to a rare genetic condition. He's self-sufficient without an artificial arm but wanted to build affordable and functional prosthetics for people who need them.

This model was created by taking apart a lego plane and using it to build the arm. It's named after Iron Man's suit.

On YouTube, he goes by the name "Hand Solo."

He's created several different modelsand hopes his creations will take off after he graduates college.

