Colorado teen meets medical team who saved his life

Colorado teen meets medical team who saved his life. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on February 19, 2019.

His doctors call him a "walking miracle." Now, a Colorado teenager who survived a devastating accident had the opportunity to meet the team that saved his life.

16-year-old Devyn Washington was rushed to a Colorado Springs hospital in November after he lost control of his 4-wheeler while out riding in the woods with his cousin. He was thrown from the ATV, then it landed on top of him.

"When it landed on me, I sliced my liver in half. I had internal bleeding in my lungs. I think I broke 9 ribs," he recalled.

"He was near the edge. His injury pattern is one that is typically not survivable," said Greg Day, Trauma Surgeon.

Devyn still has scars from his month-long hospital stay and he doesn't remember much about it or the accident.

But he's grateful the hospital team worked so hard to keep him alive.

The trauma team says Devyn's story is a good reminder of why they do what they do. Devyn is looking forward to joining his own team - his baseball team - this spring, thanks to their medical care.

