Commonly prescribed drugs tied to higher dementia risk, study shows

A new study finds commonly prescribed drugs are tied to higher dementia risk in older adults.
The report published in JAMA suggests a nearly 50 percent stronger link for certain classes of anticholinergic drugs. These include antidepressants, drugs to treat vertigo, motion sickness, and bladder conditions.
Researchers found only an association between the drugs and dementia risk.
It did not prove the drugs cause dementia.
