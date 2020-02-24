Health & Fitness

Remembering Matthew: Community comes together to remember child who died from the flu

By
BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The death of a second-grader Matthew Wzorek from what is believed to be flu-like complications has hit hard in his Maple Township community.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of Matthew and how sudden it is and how it happened because Matthew was a healthy boy," said Melanie Tammaro.

Tammaro and others organized the vigil held Sunday at Worrall Elementary.

The second-grader appeared to be the first pediatric death in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Matthew Wzorek



Their latest data showed nearly 85,000 confirmed cases of the flu and 54 flu-associated deaths this season.

Wzorek reportedly came down with a case of influenza B and passed away last week.

The Marple Newtown School District put out a statement that said in part that "he loved being with friends was always willing to offer assistance to his teachers and peers."

Matthew's teacher was also diagnosed with the same strain of virus remained home.

EMBED More News Videos

The Marple Newtown School District is mourning the loss of one of their own after complications of the flu claimed the life of an elementary student.



School officials told Action News that, out of an abundance of concern, the district was on high alert and disinfection classrooms daily.

"Very happy kid, very happy kid," said organizer Lauren Mcateer. "He just smiled all the time," she added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmarple townshipfluflu death
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed, man wounded in Maple Shade shooting identified
Prosecutor: Man attacks 1 person, ties up another, then sets home on fire
How to watch the memorial service for Kobe Bryant on Monday
THON raises more than $11M for pediatric cancer research
The Phanatic has gotten a makeover! See his new look
Toy poodle scooped up by hawk found 28 hours later
Man shot 4 times while walking dog: Reports
Show More
Clara Barton Elementary School to reopen Monday after asbestos cleanup
Sixers' Ben Simmons set for further testing on lower back, out Monday: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mild With More Clouds Monday
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
Mummers celebrate Mardi Gras
More TOP STORIES News