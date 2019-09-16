Health & Fitness

Company that made billions selling OxyContin files for bankruptcy protection

WHITE PLAINS, New York -- Purdue Pharma, the company that made billions selling the prescription painkiller OxyContin has filed for bankruptcy days after reaching a tentative settlement with many of the state and local governments suing it over the toll of opioids.

The filing late Sunday night in White Plains, New York, was anticipated before and after the tentative deal, which could be worth up to $12 billion over time, was struck.

But legal battles still lie ahead for Purdue. About half the states have not signed onto the proposal. Several of them plan to object to the settlement in bankruptcy court and to continue litigation in other courts against members of the Sackler family, which owns the company.

The bankruptcy means that Purdue will likely be removed from the first federal opioid trial, scheduled to start in Cleveland on Oct. 21.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbankruptcy
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Workers picket outside GM distribution center in Langhorne
Student hurt after stabbing on campus of Lincoln University
Beached whale on Ocean City, Md. shoreline has died
AccuWeather: Warm, mainly dry today
Witness says baby pulled from Wildwood deck collapse
Jones scores late TD, leads Falcons past Eagles 24-20
Juul reviewing NY ban, agrees action needed
Show More
The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75, sources say
Man dies after being shot twice in the head in Philadelphia
Philly police investigating after car slams into high school
Human remains found in Smyrna believed to be those of child, police say
Eagles fans pack Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News