Concerns about new tick spreading across the country

Concerns are rising about a new tick spreading across the country.The Asian longhorned tick was only first found in 2017 on a sheep in New Jersey. But it's now in 8 other states, including Pennsylvania.The tick has been found on a variety of hosts, including people, both wild and domestic animals, and on plants.Unlike most ticks, a single Asian long-horned female can produce up to 2,000 eggs at a time without mating.In some areas of the world, it's a serious threat to livestock.Experts don't yet know what damage it can cause here.------