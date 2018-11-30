HEALTH & FITNESS

Concerns about new tick spreading across the country

EMBED </>More Videos

Asian Longhorned tick spreading quickly thorough US: Brian Taff reports during Action News at 5pm on November 30, 2018.

Concerns are rising about a new tick spreading across the country.

The Asian longhorned tick was only first found in 2017 on a sheep in New Jersey. But it's now in 8 other states, including Pennsylvania.

The tick has been found on a variety of hosts, including people, both wild and domestic animals, and on plants.

Unlike most ticks, a single Asian long-horned female can produce up to 2,000 eggs at a time without mating.

In some areas of the world, it's a serious threat to livestock.

Experts don't yet know what damage it can cause here.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckticks
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
St. Joe's Hagan Arena debuts autism break room for students, kids
Last-surviving HIV positive extra from 'Philadelphia' film speaks ahead of World AIDS Day
Former NFL player pens book with young cancer patient
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Burglar steals from sleeping nuns in Chester County
Woman, 89, found dead after raging fire in Sea Isle City
Bus aide arrested for allegedly assaulting Delaware Co. student
Major earthquakes cause widespread damage in Anchorage, Alaska
VIDEO: Aftermath of Alaska earthquake
DA: Delco man sexually abused child, took video of attacks
Woman stabbed multiple times in Philly motorcycle club
NJ man pleads not guilty to killing brother's family, torching mansion
Show More
Boil water advisory to continue through weekend in Bucks Co.
Police: Video led to upgraded charge in Wawa attack
Flipping board at 30th Street Station to be replaced in January
AccuWeather: More Rain This Weekend
Gritty gets 3 limited edition bobbleheads
More News