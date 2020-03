Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak

ENTERTAINMENT

The world is feeling the economic and social impact of the new coronavirus outbreak just months after COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Not only has the virus killed thousands and sickened thousands more , but it also prompted school closures for millions of children, postponed high-interest concerts and sparked fears of shortages in food, medication and technology.Most recently,announced it is shutting the U.S. Capitol along with House and Senate office buildings to public until April 1 in reaction to coronavirus.Here are other major closures, suspensions and shortages related to the new coronavirus: The NBA has suspended its season "until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus.Theandmusic festival in Southern California have been postponed until October amid virus concerns Princess Cruises is suspending global ship operations following two coronavirus-related quarantines where hundreds of passengers were sickened and some died.is also suspending operations of its river and ocean cruises for embarkations taking place between Thursday to April 30.The organizers of-- which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors and some of Hollywood and music's biggest stars -- cancelled the annual arts and technology festival, saying they're "devastated" but recognize it is necessary to prevent a serious threat of contagion.Thehas been pushed back several months because of global concerns about coronavirus.canceled an upcoming concert series in South Korea's capital as the country tries to contain the soaring coronavirus outbreak. The seven-member boy band was scheduled to perform April 11-12 and April 18-19 at Seoul's Olympic Stadium.has closed its parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong and plans to close Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea for two weeks.canceled upcoming shows in China and Japan.postponed upcoming Asia shows, citing health and travel concerns in its announcement on Twitter The, the near-major tennis tournament in the California desert, won't be played as scheduled after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley.has canceled the last two stops of her latest tour in France after the country said it was banning events of more than 1,000 people to limit the spread of the coronavirus.andon March 10 became the latest musicians to cancel concerts because of public health concerns and performance restrictions due to the growing coronavirus outbreak. Santana said he had canceled the European tour dates of his Miraculous 2020 World Tour and that refunds will be available through point of purchase. The tour was scheduled to start March 17 in Poland. Pentatonix was also set to launch its world tour in Poland - a day before Santana's show - but posted a statement saying they would have to cancel the European leg of the tour. Zac Brown Band said it was postponing the spring leg of its The Owl Tour, which would have kicked off Thursday in St. Louis.Theon March 11 announced their unanimous decision to cancel all spring athletics practice and competition through the remainder of the academic year.announced it is shutting the U.S. Capitol along with House and Senate office buildings to public until April 1 in reaction to coronavirus.The March 15will be held without an audience, according to the Democratic National Committee.Saudi Arabia closed offto millions of Muslim pilgrims in order to stop the spread of the virus.has postponed a key April meeting of its top global leaders because of the spread of the coronavirus.Palestinian officials are shuttering the storiedin the biblical city of Bethlehem weeks ahead of the busy Easter holiday season.France'spreviously shut down, with workers who guard its trove of artworks fearful of being contaminated by the museum's flow of visitors from around the world. The museum has since reopened.is banning all indoor public gatherings of more than 5,000 people, and the Paris half marathon has been canceled.said it is banning all "public and private" events involving more than 1,000 people as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus. This affects, which was due to take place from March 5-15 and draws tens of thousands of visitors every year. is canceling its May F8 conference in San Jose due to coronavirus concerns., one of the industry's biggest gatherings, has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.Several colleges, including Syracuse University and New York University, are closingin Florence, Italy because of the spread of the new coronavirus. are closing schools nationwide to help control the spread of the new virus.postponed their annual joint drills out of concerns over a viral outbreak that has infected soldiers in both countries' armed forces. has been cancelled after two Italian staff members on one of the teams tested positive.The United States has postponedthat was set for Las Vegas in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus.won't hold any physical meetings at its headquarters in Germany or elsewhere until the end of April.has canceled all St. Patrick's Day parades across the country in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.Bothand the popular tourist city ofare among the places under the quarantine lockdown. Across Italy, museums and archaeological sites were closed, weddings were canceled and restaurants were told to keep patrons a meter (more than 3 feet) apart.The governor of's western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, which has been hardest-hit by the spread of the virus, said he would implement the national health ministry's recommendations to cancel events with more than 1,000 people.is reducing flights to South Korea and canceled all flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong. Delta is also temporarily suspending its daily flight between New York and Milan, Italy. have also canceled all flights to and from mainland Chin and, Hong Kong. American has also suspended operations between the U.S. and Milan.has canceled all flights to South Korea and China.German airlinesays it is reducing its capacity in the coming weeks by as much as 50% of pre-coronavirus outbreak levels.could be in short supply in the near future, as Coca-Cola says the coronavirus outbreak has delayed the production and exports of artificial sweeteners, CNN reported sellers are seeing long delays in bridal gown orders because of issues with shipments from China, CNN reported The FDA reportedfrom an unnamed drug due to the coronavirus. "The shortage is due to an issue with manufacturing of an active pharmaceutical ingredient used in the drug. It is important to note that there are other alternatives that can be used by patients," the FDA said in a statement.said the viral outbreak in China has cut production of iPhones . The company said all of its iPhone manufacturing facilities are outside Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, and all have been reopened.