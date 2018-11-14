Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower

One man's trip to visit family turned into a race to save his life.In October, Josh Munoz and his wife were on vacation in Houston when he noticed skin falling off his leg while in the shower.The couple drove 20 straight hours home to Michigan so he could go to the hospital closer to his three children.Doctors told Josh he had contracted a rare flesh-eating bacteria.Josh said the doctor told him he would die without immediate emergency surgery.Munoz believes he contracted the bacteria while on a construction job before his trip.Because a large portion of his thigh was cut, he won't be able to walk for months.-----