HEALTH & FITNESS

Consumer Reports: Is hummus healthy for you?

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports: Healthy benefits of eating hummus - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on July 25, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Salsa may be America's favorite dip, but hummus is gaining ground as a go-to snack food.

However, many people aren't sure if it's really healthy or not, so the nutrition team at Consumer Reports checked it out.

The popularity of hummus is "spreading." The traditional recipe of chickpeas, sesame paste, lemon juice, spices and olive oil, delivers a simple dip in seconds.

It's fast, and yes, it's healthy too.

"If there was a nutrition contest for dips, hummus would win the top prize in the 'best all around' category," said Julia Calderone, Consumer Reports Health Editor.

Each two-tablespoon serving of hummus packs quite a nutritional punch, including heart-healthy fat, two to three grams of protein and about three grams of fiber.

Most of hummus' health benefits come from the chickpeas. They are chock full of key nutrients, such as B vitamins, calcium, folate, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and zinc.

And they're part of a class of legumes called pulses, which have been shown to offer several health benefits.

"The research suggests that people who eat a lot of pulses do tend to weigh less. They tend to have lower blood pressure, lower levels of bad cholesterol and even a reduced risk of certain diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease and even certain types of cancer," said Calderone

But be aware, that same two tablespoon serving of hummus can have 50, 60 even 70 calories depending on the brand, so be mindful how much you're scooping.

And when you're buying hummus in the store, Consumer Reports says you should keep tabs on the sodium content. Some brands add more than others, so read the label and look for a brand that has 140 milligrams per serving or less.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckfoodhealthy recipes
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Opioid prescriptions common for minor ER cases, like ankle sprains
Teen had to have gallbladder removed, Hot Cheetos may be to blame
Pa. woman battling cancer meets Taylor Swift thanks to The View
Shoulder & leg lifts - Today's Fitness Tip
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Heavy Downpours Today and Tonight
Hersheypark to be closed Thursday as flooding woes continue
Weather dampens plans at the Jersey Shore
Search continues for suspect in theft, assault at Darby library
NJ woman strangles rabid fox attacking her in backyard
Hundreds of gallons of gas stolen in Wilmington
Police: Suspect sought for bank robbery in Collingswood
Reigning Super Bowl champs report to training camp
Show More
VIDEO: Brazen thieves load stolen ATM onto truck, drive away
Family mourns Montco man killed in hit-and-run; driver sought
SUV crashes on I-495 South in New Castle
$522M Mega Millions ticket sold in Calif.; 2 N.J. tickets worth $1M
Storms cause delays, cancellations at Philadelphia airport
More News