Health & Fitness

Core Stabilizer - Today's Tip

EMBED <>More Videos

Shoshana has a routine that will work out the core while only moving the legs.

Shoshana has a routine that will work out the core while only moving the legs.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptodays tiprothman
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 injured in smokey Delco apartment fire
South Jersey native passenger on plane that crashed in Ethiopia
Arrest made after 2 found dead in West Norriton Township
Teen couple killed in Wilmington shooting identified
Police warning Toyota owners after rash of break-ins
Police release image of suspect in shooting of Philly attorney
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy and Cooler Today
Show More
Boeing's new jet facing scrutiny after second fatal crash
MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in South Florida
Report: DeSean Jackson coming back to Philadelphia Eagles
Evesham Township man arrested on child porn charges
6ABC's drone program changing the way you see the news
More TOP STORIES News