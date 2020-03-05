Coronavirus

2 people being tested for coronavirus in Philadelphia: Health department says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Health Department is currently testing two people for the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

RELATED: What to do if you think you have COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.



The Philadelphia Health Department says that the risk of infection from COVID-19 to the average Philadelphian is very low. People who have recently traveled to China are at the greatest risk.



While the region has no confirmed cases of the virus to date, officials in Philadelphia say they are ready.

RELATED: Deal reached on bipartisan $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus

"The coronavirus so far is not in Philadelphia," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley. "It's likely coming here because it spread around the world."

12 people have died from the virus in the United States.

Where are the COVID-19 cases in the U.S.?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiahealthcheckcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Atlantic City resorts and venues prepare for coronavirus
Don't use Tito's vodka for hand sanitizer
2nd presumptive positive coronavirus case in New Jersey
Businesses, employees do their part to prevent spread of coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd presumptive positive coronavirus case in New Jersey
Philly police officer arrested, charged with assault
Coronavirus: What precautions are you taking?
Yeadon police swear in first full-time female officer
Gun found in jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself: Officials
Chris Pratt, Tom Holland discuss Pixar's 'Onward'
Residents tried fighting Reading fire, 2 found dead: Officials
Show More
Philadelphia mayor delivers $5.2 billion budget proposal
Delaware farmer uses fish to grow plants
Community steps in to honor veteran at funeral
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
AccuWeather: Rainy and Cooler To End The Week, Even Some Wet Snowflakes
More TOP STORIES News