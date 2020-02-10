Health & Fitness

Coronavirus breakthrough could help curb spread of the virus

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- Australian researchers said they found a breakthrough that will help contain the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The new coronavirus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China. As of Monday, Feb. 10, it had killed more than 900 people and infected another 40,000.

There is not yet any vaccine or specific treatment for the virus. However, a discovery made by some researchers at the University of Sydney could speed up the development of effective treatments.

SEE ALSO | What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton explains what health officials know -- and don't know -- about the deadly outbreak.



The researchers were able to grow live coronavirus cells. Up to this point, doctors only had synthetic cells that they could use to develop and test treatments.

University of Sydney researchers said live coronavirus cells will react more accurately than the synthetic cells. This will help doctors more quickly and accurately diagnose infected patients, which will help curb the spread of the disease.

The discovery could also lead to more reliable treatments and vaccines.

SEE ALSO | BBB warns of phony face masks, other scams amid heightened concerns
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesdrug treatmentcoronavirusmedical researchresearch
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Danielle Outlaw starts first day as Philly's new police commissioner
2 stabbed near popular bar in South Phillly, police say
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars 2020 acceptance speech
Coronavirus: Passengers allowed to board NJ cruise ship again
AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain Today, More This Week
Grief counselors to be at school after staffer dies in Toms River fire
Show More
Fire erupts in Delaware church after Sunday services
Pa. school to be closed Monday due to train derailment
Legacy of entertainer, activist Paul Robeson continued in West Philly
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Renee Zellweger on Oscar-winning portrayal of Judy Garland: 'She's heroic'
More TOP STORIES News