Coronavirus call center opens in Smyrna, Delaware

Cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hand. If you use a tissue, dispose of it right away.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, including the backs of your hands and under your nails.

Clean surfaces at home, work or school that you use often.

Stay home when you are sick.

If you are healthy, the CDC does not recommend buying or using face masks. If you are infected, however, a mask can help prevent the spread of a virus.

SMYRNA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware now has a call center to take questions from the public surrounding the coronavirus.The call center in Smyrna is open to take questions from the public, schools, medical providers, state agencies and community organizations. Hours of operation will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.Anyone who is looking for information about coronavirus, or COVID-19, may call 1-866-408-1899. People can submit questions to DPHCall@delaware.gov.A recorded message will provide instructions for anyone calling after 4:30 p.m., or on weekends who may have symptoms of concern."We are receiving a tremendous number of calls from concerned individuals, and from organizations seeking guidance on what they should be doing to mitigate community spread of coronavirus disease, should it occur in Delaware," said Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. "Opening this call center will enable us to answer people's very valid concerns and enable key epidemiology staff to better focus on the job of monitoring returning travelers, and maintaining our high level of surveillance."DPH continues to recommend simple, everyday measures that people can take to prevent the spread of all infections. These preventive measures are:Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.