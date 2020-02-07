Coronavirus

Coronavirus concern: 4 passengers from NJ cruise ship being evaluated; all others cleared

By
BAYONNE, New Jersey -- Officials provided an update after a Royal Caribbean cruise ship with a number of passengers who were quarantined due to concern over possible coronavirus infection docked in Bayonne, New Jersey Friday morning.

Eyewitness News is told four people who were aboard the Anthem of the Seas are now being evaluated for possible infection at University Hospital in Newark, NJ.

The CDC says two of those had traveled to China recently and are displaying respiratory symptoms. The other two are members of the same family who aren't ill but are being evaluated as a precaution.

Another 23 passengers who initially showed some concerning symptoms have been cleared and are on their way.



The rest of the passengers from the ship continue to disembark, and they are all being screened as a precaution.

Eyewitness News was there as the Anthem of the Seas arrived in Bayonne from the Bahamas in thick fog at 6 a.m. Friday.

Several ambulances were seen pulling up along the dock. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) were on hand to greet the arriving ship.


The quarantined passengers, all Chinese nationals, started exhibiting symptoms aboard the ship.

A federal official told Eyewitness News there was no indication any of the passengers actually have coronavirus, and that the quarantine steps were taken out of an abundance of caution.

Click here for complete coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

There is good reason for that.

Since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, the deadly respiratory virus has spread across Asia, Europe and North America.
The CDC says 12 people are confirmed to have the virus in the United States with dozens of other people being monitored.

There have been no confirmed cases in the tri-state area, but several people are being monitored.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean said: "We are participating in elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus. We are closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships."

Officials said it is possible the people on the ship could have the flu, which - at least in the U.S. this season - has been much more deadly than coronavirus.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhudson countybayonnecoronaviruscruise ship
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Cruise ship turned away as virus alarm doctor dies in China
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
Lafayette student being evaluated for possible coronavirus
Wisconsin confirms 1st case of coronavirus, 12th in US
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado Warning for parts of Pa., NJ, Del until 10:15 a.m.
Man charged in murder of girlfriend in Montgomery County
Cruise ship turned away as virus alarm doctor dies in China
Ardmore hit-and-run vehicle believed to be Jeep Cherokee: Police
NJ high school basketball coach assaulted by players: police
Last Sears in Delaware closing in April
Philly chef shot to death inside car in Point Breeze
Show More
Driver overturns, flees in another car in Wynnefield Heights: Police
Charles Barkley: 76ers are Cleveland Browns of NBA
7 Democratic candidates to take debate stage after chaos in Iowa
Montco man accused of selling fake cancer-curing drugs to pet owners
Armed robbers hold up Dollar General in Strawberry Mansion
More TOP STORIES News