Coronavirus concerns abruptly ends exchange program at William Penn Charter School

Officials at William Penn Charter in East Falls are working with health officials to determine whether an exchange student from China might be infected with the coronavirus.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the Philadelphia Department of Public Health works to determine if an exchange student at William Penn Charter is infected with the coronavirus, school officials say they are ending their exchange program.Following state and federal protocols, the Chinese student is currently in isolation pending tests for the coronavirus.The child felt unwell last week and has received medical treatment, and is reportedly feeling better.The student is one of 18 students and three chaperones who are here as part of an exchange program.But on Monday night, Action News has learned that the school is making arrangements to have all exchange students return home.In a letter obtained by Action News, the school told parents, "While we have no test results of the exchange student who felt unwell last week, and no new reports of illness within the group (we did a screening of all of the exchange students and chaperones today, and they showed no symptoms of illness), in consultation with Alpha Exchange we have decided to end the China exchange.""The exchange students will not be in class tomorrow, and Alpha Exchange is making plans for their lodging and safe return home. We have made arrangements for the students to depart tomorrow morning from Timmons House. We regret that this program has been complicated, and now terminated, because of events that were beyond the control of the people who were excited for all the learning that this cultural exchange had promised," the school added.The exchange student under evaluation is among a group of teens who caught a connecting flight out of Wuhan City, ground zero for the illness, before arriving in the U.S. earlier this month.The letter states the risk that the student is ill with the coronavirus is very low.For most people, the coronavirus is similar to the flu and generally resolves itself rather quickly.Test results are due in the coming days.