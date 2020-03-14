Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: New York has 1st COVID-19 death, an 82-year-old woman at New York City hospital

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced the state's first coronavirus death, an 82-year-old woman who passed away at a New York City hospital.

The patient was admitted on March 3 and reportedly had an underlying respiratory illness, emphysema, for which she was previously hospitalized.

Cuomo also announced an additional 100 cases, bringing the total in the state to 524.

New York has the most cases of any state across the country, with hot spots in Manhattan and Westchester County, but officials are working to contain the spread of the virus through more testing.

The includes a drive-thru facility in the hard hit area of New Rochelle, which can handle upwards of 200 cars per day.
