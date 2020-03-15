Coronavirus

Delaware's coronavirus cases double to 16 after drive-thru testing event

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The number of new coronavirus cases in Delaware has doubled following a drive-thru testing event by the state's largest hospital system.

The Division of Public Health on Tuesday announced eight new positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 16.

Seven of the new cases involved New Castle County residents, with the other in Sussex County.

One of the New Castle County residents is hospitalized.

Officials said six of the seven New Castle County residents participated in the ChristianaCare Health System's drive-thru testing event on Friday, when 536 people were tested.

Schools in Delaware will be closed for two weeks by order of the governor amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Officials are awaiting more results from that event.

Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health's Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov.
