Delaware's coronavirus cases now at 19 after drive-thru testing event

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The number of new coronavirus cases in Delaware has more than doubled following a drive-thru testing event by the state's largest hospital system.

The Division of Public Health on Wednesday announced the statewide total stands at 19.

There are 17 cases in New Castle County. One case in Kent County, where the person is in critical condition. One case in Sussex County.



Officials said they discovered new cases after New Castle County residents participated in the ChristianaCare Health System's drive-thru testing event on Friday, when 536 people were tested.

Schools in Delaware will be closed for two weeks by order of the governor amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health's Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov.
