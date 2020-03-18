Coronavirus

Delaware officials confirm 26 coronavirus cases

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The number of new coronavirus cases in Delaware has more than doubled following a drive-thru testing event by the state's largest hospital system.

The Division of Public Health on Wednesday announced the statewide total stands at 25.

There are 20 cases in New Castle County, three cases in Kent County and three cases in Sussex County.



Officials said they discovered new cases after New Castle County residents participated in the ChristianaCare Health System's drive-thru testing event on Friday, when 536 people were tested.

EMBED More News Videos

Schools in Delaware will be closed for two weeks by order of the governor amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health's Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew castle countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Adult in Northampton County is PA's first COVID-19-related death
Coronavirus: Delaware confirms 25 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Adult in Northampton County is PA's first COVID-19-related death
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19
1-year-old boy among latest Montco COVID-19 cases
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Number of coronavirus cases grows to 427 in NJ; 2 more deaths
COVID-19 cases climb to 34 in Philadelphia
Giant, Whole Foods, ACME adjust hours for seniors amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Commissioner: Philly police not turning blind eye to crime
Pennsylvania Task Force 1 crews setting up at Citizens Bank Park
US-Canada border closing temporarily to nonessential travel
Global confirmed coronavirus cases top 200,000
Sources: Jaguars trading QB Nick Foles to Bears for pick
More TOP STORIES News